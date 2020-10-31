UP: Covid toll crosses 7,000 mark with 21 deaths in last 24 hours

According to the state data, five in every 100 samples have returned positive.

With 24 Covid-19 related deaths reported on Friday, the fatality count crossed the 7,000 mark to reach 7,007. As many as 2,237 new positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 4,80,082.

After the recovery of 4,48,644 patients at a rate of 93.3 per cent, the state now has 24,431 active cases. The maximum fresh cases were reported from Lucknow (266), Gautam Buddha Nagar (211), Ghaziabad (181), Meerut (127) and Prayagraj (104). Of the fresh deaths, four each were reported from Kanpur Nagar and Meerut.

As per information provided by Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad, the state tested 1,48,222 Covid samples in the past 24 hours, taking the total number to 1,47,17,483. According to the state data, five in every 100 samples have returned positive.

