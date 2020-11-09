UP: Covid count inches to 5L

With 2,247 fresh cases of Covid reported in the past 24 hours, the cumulative number of cases has reached close to 5 lakh on Sunday.

At the same time, 26 fresh deaths — five in Meerut, two in Gorakhpur — were reported in the state, taking the death toll to 7,206.

Out of the total cases, 4,67,108 patients have recovered — 94 per cent recovery rate. In the past 24 hours, 1,858 patients were discharged.

The state now has 23,249 active cases. The fresh cases reported include 231 from Lucknow, 223 from Ghaziabad, 204 from Meerut and 139 from Gautam Buddh Nagar.

