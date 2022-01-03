UP: Covid caseload rises by over 1,400 in a week

Uttar Pradesh has registered an increase in Covid-19 cases in the last seven days, with active cases jumping from 323 on December 26 to 1,725 on Sunday. The spike comes amid rising cases of infection across India caused by the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid.

While districts such as Gautam Budh Nagar, or Noida, (355 active cases), Ghaziabad (280 cases), Lucknow (278), and Meerut (160) have a high caseload, Varanasi, Agra, Prayagraj, Moradabad and Kanpur Nagar have also started reporting more cases.

According to the latest data provided by the state government, Noida has reported 117 infections in 24 hours, Ghaziabad 93 cases, Lucknow 80 infections, Meerut 54 cases, Agra 28 cases, Varanasi 23 infections, and Moradabad and Aligarh 14 cases each. Eleven of the new patients are health workers from a private hospital while two are resident doctors at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow.

In the state capital, six Covid patients are in Command Hospital and four are being treated in KGMU. Sources said the six in Command Hospital were admitted with different injuries, and tested positive for Covid later on.

The state government has ordered random testing at public places, including airports, railway stations and bus stations. It has also imposed a night curfew and capped the number of attendees at weddings at 200.