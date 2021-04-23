UP: Hospital owner booked after judge claims he was denied treatment

A case has been lodged in Kanpur Nagar district against the owner of a private hospital, which is a Covid facility, after District Judge R P Singh was not allegedly not given any treatment, while others were also struggling to get doctor’s care.

In the complaint, lodged by Dr Anil Mishra, Kanpur Chief Medical Officer, alleged that when he along with judge R P Singh, who tested positive for Covid-19 on April 18, reached the hospital, they got stuck in the lift. The judge was not given treatment at the hospital and they also witnessed mismanagement there, it added.

Circle Officer (Kalyanpur) Dinesh Shukla confirmed that the case was lodged after a complaint was received from the CMO. “We have lodged the case, and probe is on,” said the officer.

The case, lodged at Panki police station on Wednesday, is against owner of Narayana Medical Hospital owner Amit Narayan, and on-duty doctors and workers at the hospital. The case was lodged under several IPC sections, including 166-B (non-treatment of victim), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 506 (criminal intimidation), and under sections of The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

The complaint also alleged that the general situation in the hospital was chaotic and that they received complaints from people about mismanagement.

“When we went downstairs to the portico, the attendants complained of mismanagement, which was seen by me too. When I called the owner and told him about the situation, he said his hospital should be sealed and he should be sent to jail. There are no arrangements at the Narayana Covid hospital and there was laxity in treating the district judge,” read the complaint.