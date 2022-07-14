UP court remands Alt News’ Mohammad Zubair in 14-day judicial custody

Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair was Thursday presented before a local court in Uttar Pradesh which remanded him in 14-day judicial custody in connection with a case lodged at Hathras police station.

Hathras Circle Officer (City) Manoj Kumar Sharma said that Zubair was brought to Hathras district by a Delhi Police team to be presented in the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in the district.

“He was presented in the CJM court in connection with the case lodged against him at Kotwali. The court in Hathras sent him to judicial custody for 14 days. He has been sent back to Delhi’s Tihar jail after the hearing,” Sharma said.

Zubair is facing a total of six cases in UP’s five districts. Of the six, two are registered in Hathras districts and one each in Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Ghaziabad and Muzaffarnagar.

The case at Hathras police station was lodged on July 4, and the fact checker is charged with promoting communal enmity.

On Tuesday, the UP government had announced the formation of a two-member SIT to investigate the cases against Zubair. The SIT is headed by Inspector General Dr Preetinder Singh, a 2004-batch IPS officer who is presently posted at the Department of Prisons Administration and Reform. The team will also have DIG Amit Verma, a 2008-batch IPS officer posted at the UP Police’s SIT department.

Officers said that in the two of the six cases being probed by the SIT, police personnel are the complainants. In the remaining four cases, the complainants are local residents.

Various charges, including promoting enmity between two groups and deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs, were slapped on Zubair.