Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

UP court rejects Chinmayanand’s plea against his arrest warrant

The former Union minister had faced similar allegations by a law student studying in his college in 2019.

A court here rejected the plea of former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand Saraswati against his arrest warrant in a case of sexual abuse.

The case was lodged by one of his disciples. Swamy had sought a stay on his arrest warrant, citing his eye operation. The MP-MLA Court’s special advocate Neelima Saxena told PTI on Saturday that the arrest warrant was issued two months ago. She said the counsel representing the former minister had cited his eye operation and urged the court that he be given time to appear before it.

But Judge Asma Sultana dismissed the plea and upheld the arrest warrant.

Swami Chinmayanand Saraswati is the founder of Mumukshu Ashram, which runs many educational institutions. His disciple, who lived on the ashram premises, filed the case seven years ago.

The former Union minister had faced similar allegations by a law student studying in his college in 2019.

First published on: 17-09-2022 at 10:23:52 pm
‘10% EWS quota a travesty, cannot be equivalence between indigence, social ostracisation’: DMK to SC

