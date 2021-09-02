UP: Court convicts BJP MLA, then orders release on probation ‘for good behaviour’

A court in Kasganj district on Tuesday convicted BJP MLA Devendra Singh Rajput and his associate Kaushal in connection with a criminal case in 2010. However, the same court also ordered the release of the duo on probation for a year and directed them to furnish the bond of Rs 1 lakh each within 10 days from the date of judgment before the district probation officer.

The two got out on bail on grounds of “good behaviour and maintaining peace”.

Singh is an MLA from the Kasganj Sadar seat.

On Tuesday, Singh and his aide appeared before the special court which held them guilty, stating that the prosecution had established and proven its case.

More than a decade ago, the MLA and his aides — Brijpal and Kaushal — were accused of assaulting one Chokhe Lal in connection with a dispute over a shop which he had purchased. They were booked under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation). The chargesheet was filed against the three on January 25, 2010.

According to the prosecution, on January 1, 2010, a non-cognisable report (NCR) was registered by one Chokhe Lal against the MLA and his aides Brijpal and Kaushal at Kasganj police station. Chokhe Lal accused Singh and his associates of hitting him with sticks and abusing him in full public view. While the accused fled the spot, the victim was rushed to a hospital where he was provided with medical assistance.

“The court on Tuesday held Devendra Singh and Kaushal guilty, stating that the prosecution had established and proved its case. Later, considering the facts and circumstances of the case, the court gave the convicts the benefit of provisions of the Probation of Offender Act. They were released on probation,” SS Raghuvanshi, government counsel, Kasganj, said.

“The court directed each person to submit a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh (each) within 10 days before the district probation officer for maintaining good behaviour and peace, for a period of one year. The court further stated that if, in the said period, they indulge in any anti-social activity or breach or violation of any condition under which they had been granted release, they will have to appear before the court for sentencing,” he added. Brijpal, an accused in the case, died before the court’s order.