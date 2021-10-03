UP couple, son found dead with limbs tied; cops suspect robbery

A couple and their minor son were found murdered with their hands and legs tied in their house at Fazalganj area of Kanpur Saturday morning. The bodies also bore strangulation and stabbing marks.

Police said they had identified some suspects, including two family members, but refused to divulge more details.

“The motive of the murders is still unclear. We will be able to know about it when the probe moves forward,” said a police officer. Police were also checking if it was a case of robbery as a few household items and a motorcycle were “missing”.

The deceased have been identified as Prem Kishore (45), who ran a grocery store from the house, his wife Geeta (40) and their son Naitik (12).

Kanpur DCP (Headquarters) Sanjeev Tyagi said in a statement: “The family used to run a general store… Today morning, the shop did not open so the neighbours suspected something and informed a relative. The lock was broken and three dead bodies – of the couple and their child – were found… A motorcycle is also missing.”

Another police officer said the bodies were found in a “bad state”, and that there was no sign of forced entry into the house.