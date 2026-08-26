UP councillors take ‘Gangajal oath’ to share civic funds, video under scanner

In the purported footage, a municipal councillor is seen holding a vessel purportedly containing Gangajal and taking an oath. (Screengrabs from video/Special Arrangement)

The Shahjahapur Municipal Corporation has taken cognizance of a viral video from Tuesday that purportedly shows a group of municipal councillors taking an “oath, with Ganajal”, to split the civic body’s income equally.

Shahjahanpur Municipal Commissioner Saumya Gurnani said the video was recorded last year at a private premises. She said the authorities were examining the footage to establish its authenticity and determine the circumstances in which it was recorded.

The corporation has 60 elected councillors and 10 nominated members.

In the purported footage, a municipal councillor is seen holding a vessel purportedly containing Gangajal and taking an oath: “Whatever income the corporation receives will be divided among all 60 of us. It will be distributed equally. All of us who are part of our group will stand together, and if anyone in the group faces any trouble, we will all support them.”