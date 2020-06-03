No Tablighi members in quarantine centres, UP government tells High Court

In a submission to the Allahabad High Court, the Uttar Pradesh government has stated that there is no Tablighi Jamaat member at any of its quarantine centres in the state at present. (Express file photo by Santosh Singh) In a submission to the Allahabad High Court, the Uttar Pradesh government has stated that there is no Tablighi Jamaat member at any of its quarantine centres in the state at present. (Express file photo by Santosh Singh)

In a submission to the Allahabad High Court, the Uttar Pradesh government has stated that there is no Tablighi Jamaat member at any of its quarantine centres in the state at present, and all have been released and sent home.

The government furnished the details on a PIL filed by a lawyer, Shaad Anwar, who had sought the court’s intervention in seeking the release of Tablighi Jamaat members who had visited the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi that emerged as a Covid cluster. At least 2,728 Tablighi Jamaat members and their contacts have tested positive till Tuesday, according to a state health bulletin.

Additional Advocate General Manish Goyal, who represented the government, said the court was informed a total of 3,001 Indian Tablighi Jamaat members were quarantined in UP, out of which 21 were sent to jail for alleged violation of visa laws and spreading of the viral disease, while, 2,979 were released and sent home.

As per the government’s submission, a total of 325 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members were quarantined in the state. Out of them, 46 were sent back to their countries, while 279 are lodged in jail, it said. “One Indian national Tablighi Jamaat member is still undergoing treatment for Covid at the district hospital in Mirzapur,” the document that was submitted to the court on May 30 added.

The Bench of Justice Shashi Kant Gupta and Justice Saurabh Shyam Shamshery observed that all people, including migrants, should be released from quarantine centres “as soon as their quarantine period gets over”.

“Persons, who have completed their quarantine period and have tested negative, cannot be further detained in the quarantine centres against their wishes,” the Bench observed.

The court also directed the government to set up a three-member committee in each district “to ensure smoother, greater and more effective functioning of the quarantine centres”.

