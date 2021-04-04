UP cops head to Punjab, to probe into ‘fake papers’ of ambulance used by Mukhtar Ansari

A five-member police team from Barabanki district has left for Punjab on Saturday to probe into the case of fake documents of an ambulance, which recently ferried gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari from a jail to court in that state(file)

A five-member police team from Barabanki district has left for Punjab on Saturday to probe into the case of fake documents of an ambulance, which recently ferried gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari from a jail to court in that state. The bullet-proof luxury ambulance had the registration number of Barabanki and had ferried the Mau BSP MLA from Punjab’s Ropar jail to a Mohali court on March 31.

On Friday, a case had been lodged at Barabanki’s Kotwali police station against a Mau-based doctor, Alka Rai, whose forged documents were used for registering the vehicle.



Barabanki Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad said the five-member team will be headed by Circle Officer (Haidergarh) Naveen Kumar Singh. “The team left for Punjab on Saturday. The team members have been sent there to investigate the case of fake papers used for registration of the ambulance that was used by Ansari,” said Prasad.

Amid a row over the issue, the Punjab Police had clarified that an inmate can be transported in a private ambulance on medical grounds and the cost of conveyance has to be borne by the prisoner. After the FIR, Rai had lodged a complaint in the Mau district, claiming that one of Ansari’s representatives had made her sign the documents used to register the vehicle.



The Supreme Court had recently directed the Punjab government to hand over the Ansari’s custody to the UP Police within two weeks.