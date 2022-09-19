UP cop transferred for slapping man who complained of missing niece

A police officer in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district was transferred and a departmental inquiry initiated against him after visuals of him slapping a man went viral on social media. The man reportedly approached the police officer with a complaint as his 21-year-old niece had allegedly been missing since September 13.

The purported video clip from Saturday evening shows Birija Ram, the in-charge of the Binauli police station, slapping the complainant, Omveer, 32, and then getting busy with his mobile phone.

#WATCH | Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh: Binoli PS Inspector attached to police line and departmental action initiated against him after a video of him slapping a man who had gone to file a complaint about his missing niece went viral (Video source: viral video) https://t.co/SDwPRU4Q7v pic.twitter.com/Oe680Dtdjd — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 18, 2022

“My niece has been missing since September 13 and we urged the local police to trace her soon. The in-charge assured us that she might have gone on her own and would return. On September 17, we again went to the police station and asked Birija Ram about my niece but instead of helping us, he slapped me in front of many people,” Omveer told the media.

“We took cognisance of the matter after the video started doing rounds on social media. I ordered a probe and it was revealed that Birija Ram misbehaved with the victim’s family. He was immediately sent to the Police Lines and a departmental inquiry was initiated against him,” said Baghpat superintendent of police (SP) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun.