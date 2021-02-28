UP: Cop, brothers booked for ‘abetting’ man’s suicide

everal boats belonging to the Nishads were allegedly damaged by policemen after the clash.

A police inspector and his two brothers have been booked under the abetment of suicide charge for allegedly threatening a 52-year-old businessman who hanged himself at his residence at Behtar village in Unnao district early on Friday. No arrests have been made.

Police claimed to have recovered a suicide note purportedly written by victim Suresh Chandra Shukla and addressed to the district magistrate and the superintendent of police. Relying on preliminary inquiry, police said the accused and Shukla had a land dispute, which was settled later.

An FIR has been lodged against inspector Anoop Kumar and his brothers Vinod Kumar and Pramod Kumar under IPC section 306 (abetment of suicide) at the Achalganj police station. Anoop is posted at the Ramgarh police station in Firozabad district while his brothers live in Behtar village.

“In the suicide note, the victim accused Vinod Kumar and Pramod Kumar of threatening him to leave the village. There is no mention of inspector Anoop Kumar’s name in the note,” said Bighapur Circle Officer Kripa Shanker Kannaujia.

He added that in the police complaint, victim’s younger daughter 18-year-old Mridula accused Anoop of supporting his brothers in harassing her father. “Police are conducting raids to trace Pramod and Vinod. The role of Anoop Kumar is being investigated,” said Shanker.

Police said Shukla was staying with Mridula while his son and elder daughters work in Delhi. He was building a house on a land recently bought in the village. On Friday morning when Shukla did not open the door of his room despite several knocks, Mridula called her neighbours. They broke open the door and found him hanging from a hook.

Achalganj SHO Atul Tiwari said the dispute between the accused and the victim pertained to the land on which the victim was building a house. “Locals told us that the matter was resolved later. No case related to the land is pending in the court,” said Tiwari.