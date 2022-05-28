UP: Cop booked, SIT formed days after woman, 2 daughters end lives

THREE DAYS after a mother and two daughters allegedly died by suicide during a police raid at their residence in Baghpat’s Bachod village, a police officer named in the FIR has been suspended and a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up for further probe in the case.

The then in-charge of the Chaprauli police station, Nareshpal, who led the team during the raid, has been suspended following protests by local residents. The head of the family, Mehak Singh (49), alleged that all the three had consumed poison in the presence of the policemen, who “misbehaved” with them.

“A three-member SIT team has been formed that includes Anju Tevatia, the in charge of Baghpat’s Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, for further probe…,” said Baghpat SP Neeraj Jadaun.

The mother, Anuradha Singh (45) and her daughters, Swati (18) and Preeti (16), allegedly consumed a poisonous substance on May 24 when a police team raided their place in the village looking after their brother, Prince (24) who allegedly eloped with a Dalit girl on May 3.

The Dalit girl’s (Komal, 22) father Kantilal registered a kidnapping case against Prince at Chapruali police station on May 3 and since then, the local police had been putting allegedly pressure on the family. Mehak Singh also registered an FIR on May 24, alleging that Kantilal, his two sons and the then in charge of the area police station, Nareshpal, “instigated his wife and two daughters to take the extreme step”. Kantilal and his family have been absconding since the night the three consumed poison.