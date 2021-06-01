UP: Cop booked for using ‘fake papers’ to join force

No arrest has been made yet. (Representative Image)

BASTI POLICE have registered an FIR against a 2019-batch police constable for allegedly using forged documents to get the job.

Police identified the accused as ‘Rahul Singh, who was posted at Haraiyaa police station in Basti.

Police said the 24-year-old used his younger brother’s educational certificates and also used fake documents to secure a job in the police department. An inquiry has found that the accused’s real name is Rohit Singh, they added.

A case was filed at Kotwali police station in Basti on several charges, including cheating by personation, cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, forgery of valuable and forgery for purpose of cheating, said a police officer.

No arrest has been made yet.

Singh has been suspended and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against him.

On March 31, Singh went on a three-day leave to his native village of Sawara in Ballia. He and his brothers were invovled a clash with some persons there.

“The brothers were brought to Rasra police station.Aocal resident informed us that Rohit Singh is a police constable and posted at Haraiyaa police station in Basti,” said a police officer.

Basti police checked and found there was no constable named Rohit Singh.