UP cop ‘assaults man for shutting hospital’s OPD’; probe ordered

A policeman allegedly assaulted a man with a child in his arms at the Kanpur Dehat district hospital for “obstructing OPD services”.

A video of the purported incident has been widely circulated on social media. The police said the man in the video has been identified as the brother of a class IV government employee who, along with others, had allegedly locked up policemen and misbehaved with them.

Kanpur Dehat Superintendent of Police (SP) Keshav Kumar Choudhary said, “Along with some 100 people, the government employee had shut down the hospital for no reason, and a call was received by Akbarpur police. Patients were struggling, and in order to restart medical services, police had to resort to mild lathicharge.”

The police said they were trying to identify the officer purportedly seen hitting the man. “An ASP-level officer will probe the incident,” the SP said.

Asked about the child, he added, “He [the police officer] was only seen hitting the man under the waist.”