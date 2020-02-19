UP: Cop, 2 transport officials among 4 held in graft case

The accused were identified as ARTOs Sandeep Chaudhary posted in Sant Kabir Nagar and Shailesh Tiwari posted in Basti, constable Anuj Shukla and driver Uttam Kumar.r. (Representational Image) The accused were identified as ARTOs Sandeep Chaudhary posted in Sant Kabir Nagar and Shailesh Tiwari posted in Basti, constable Anuj Shukla and driver Uttam Kumar.r. (Representational Image)

THE GORAKHPUR police arrested four persons, including two additional regional transport officer (ARTOs), for allegedly taking money to allow overloaded trucks to ply on the roads. The other two persons are a police constable posted with the transport department and a driver of Passenger tax officer posted in Basti.

Gorakhpur police arrested the four persons in connection with an FIR registered at the Belipar police station in January.

Circle Officer, Cantonment (Gorakhpur), Sumit Shukla, who is heading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case, identified the accused as ARTOs Sandeep Chaudhary posted in Sant Kabir Nagar and Shailesh Tiwari posted in Basti, constable Anuj Shukla and driver Uttam Kumar.

“We arrested them on the basis of evidence collected. They are accused of taking money to allow overloaded trucks to ply on roads. The investigation spans 20-22 districts of the state. Action against other persons will be taken soon,” said Sumit Shukla.

The accused were booked under relevant IPC sections said Shukla.

The police also invoked Prevention of Corruption Act against the accused.

