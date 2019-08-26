UP: Contract worker lynched for alleged theft, three arrested

Three persons were arrested on Sunday for allegedly lynching a 47-year-old man on the suspicion of theft at Mawana town in Meerut. The attack took place at 11 pm on Friday when the man, Ranveer Singh, was returning home from a sugar mill where he worked as a contract worker. A mob waylaid him in Kalyan Singh colony and beat him up suspecting that he was behind a string of thefts in the area, according to the FIR.

Singh was left unconscious, but somehow managed to reach home at Dhikauli colony and vomited blood before succumbing to his injuries while being taken to a hospital on Saturday, said police. “The mob alleged that Singh was responsible for a recent spurt in theft cases,” said brother Ranveer Singh’s brother Bhupendra Singh (42), who filed a police complaint in which he named five people and a dozen unidentified people.

“We have arrested three persons and raids are being conducted to nab others. The mob should have informed police about suspicious activities and desisted from taking the law into their hands,” Vinay Azad, in-charge of Mawana Police Station told The Indian Express.

SP (rural) Avinash Pandey said when Singh was stopped by the mob, he abused them, resulting in the attack. The incident comes on the back of UP Chief Secretary Anoop Chand Pandey’s recent direction that police should take strict measures to prevent increasing cases of mob lynching.