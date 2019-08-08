UP: Constable shot at by miscreants during night chase in Mainpuri

A 23-year-old police constable on night patrol duty was shot at by miscreants after he chased them at City Kotwali police station area of Mainpuri district on Tuesday.

Constable Ankit Chaudhary suffered gunshot injury on his right shoulder and is presently undergoing treatment at PGI, Saifai, said police. His condition is said to be stable.

According to police, Ankit and another constable, Kuldeep, were patrolling Karhal gate outpost on Tuesday night when they spotted three men riding a motorcycle in a “suspicious” manner. When the constables waved them to stop, the trio sped off. The two constables then started to chase them on a motorcycle with Ankit driving and Kuldeep as pillion. “As the constables came close to the three miscreants, one of them fired at Ankit who suffered gunshot injury on his shoulder and lost control over the bike. As Ankit lost balance and both fell on the road, the assailants escaped,” SP (Mainpuri) Ajai Shankar Rai said.

Kuldeep then called up the police control room and Ankit was rushed brought to the district hospital, from where he was referred to PGI, Saifai.

Meanwhile, police have detained seven suspects for questioning.