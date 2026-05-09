Jailed for mowing down man, UP constable now lands in IPL betting scandal

A police constable in Uttar Pradesh has been dismissed from service for his alleged role in an IPL betting racket in Jhansi, in which two women associates were arrested on Saturday. The accused had been operating the racket for the past several months, police said, and raids are underway to trace him.

From the flat where the two women were arrested, the police claimed to have seized yellow metal biscuits, coins, and ornaments, metal colour bars costing Rs 1.5 crore, Rs 18.9 lakh cash, a laptop, 12 mobile phones, and a rough register containing customer IDs and mobile numbers on its last eight pages, among others.

Jhansi Circle Officer Laxmikant Gautam said constable Rajat, 30, was recently released from jail after being imprisoned in connection with a road accident case in which a man had died.

The arrested women have been identified as Nisha Khan, 33, and Yashasvi Dwivedi, 24, both residents of Jhansi. Gautam added that Rajat and Yashasvi were in a live-in relationship.

Based on information gathered during the investigation, police found involvement of five other accused – constable Rajat Singh, Sumit Sahu, Ashish Upadhyay, Vishesh Bhargava, and Prabhat Agrawal – all local residents.

BBGTS Murthy, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Jhansi, said the constable has been dismissed from service, and raids are underway to trace him along with the other absconding accused.

The police said the flat from which the two women were arrested and where the seizure was made had been rented by Sumit. Gautam further said that Ashish Upadhyay is already lodged in jail in a fraud case.

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A case under various sections, including the Gambling Act, has been registered against the accused at the Sipri Bazaar police station.

During questioning, the women told the police that the seized cash and yellow and white metal had been brought to the flat a few days earlier by Rajat. Police said the women also admitted that the other accused regularly visited the flat and conducted online betting activities using multiple mobile phones and laptops. They also told the police that the money earned through betting was to be divided among the accused after the IPL, with both of them promised a share.

The police are also trying to identify two or three other persons who used to visit the flat for illegal activities.