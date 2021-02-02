UP: Constable guns down woman colleague before shooting himself, say police

“The case based on Sagar’s complaint has been lodged. We have yet to ascertain the reason behind the incident. We have come to know there was a love affair between them,” said Gajraula Station House Officer (SHO) RP Sharma.

A 22-year-old police constable in Amroha district is suspected to have shot himself after shooting dead a woman colleague following an argument. The incident occurred in the district’s Gajraula area on Sunday evening.

According to the police, the incident occurred over a love affair. The woman constable, identified as Megha Chowdhary, died of a bullet injury to her chest. She passed away during treatment at a hospital in Moradabad.

The constable, Manoj Dhul, is undergoing treatment and according to doctors, his condition is critical. Dhul, who is from Haryana, shot himself in the chest.

On Monday, Megha’s brother Sagar Chowdhary lodged a complaint against Dhul at the Gajraula police station, following which the constable was booked in a murder case.

“The case based on Sagar’s complaint has been lodged. We have yet to ascertain the reason behind the incident. We have come to know there was a love affair between them,” said Gajraula Station House Officer (SHO) RP Sharma.

Manoj was posted at the Siadangali police station and attached to the Police Response Vehicles (PRV) unit in Amroha while Muzaffarnagar native Megha was posted at Gajraula station. The two were 2018-batch constables.

Megha was living in a rented accommodation in Avantika Nagar colony in Gajraula. According to the police, on Sunday evening, they were informed that Megha and Manoj were lying in a pool of blood in her house. A police team went to the spot and sent the two to hospital.

Megha’s neighbour Priya told the police that Manoj used to regularly visit Megha. On Sunday evening, she a loud argument in Megha’s room.

Later, she heard the sound of a weapon being fired and rushed to Megha’s room. She found the two lying on a floor and a countrymade pistol lying nearby.

SHO Sharma said the police suspect Manoj shot Megha and then shot himself with the pistol. He added that the correct picture would be apparent after Manoj’s statement is recorded.