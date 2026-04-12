Delhi woman arrested for extorting Rs 17 lakh from UP cop, forcing him to convert under guise of marriage

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The Baghpat police in Uttar Pradesh Saturday arrested a 30-year-old Delhi-based woman for allegedly pressuring a police constable to convert to Islam and extorting money from him in exchange for giving a statement in his favour in a rape case she filed against him in 2021. The 35-year-old constable, whose wife died some time ago, is currently posted in Baghpat.
The police said the constable alleged that the woman had asked him to convert to Islam, assuring him that she would testify in his favour in the rape case she had filed against him, marry him, and leave her husband.
However, despite his conversion, the woman neither married him nor withdrew from her existing marriage. Instead, she and her associates allegedly continued to extort money from him on the pretext of helping him in the case, with the total amount reaching Rs 17 lakh, the police said.
Acting on the constable’s complaint, the police registered a case against the woman and five others, including her husband and a cleric.
“We have arrested the woman accused of harassing the police constable, and efforts are underway to trace the remaining accused in the case,” said investigating officer of the case and circle officer, Baghpat, Rohan Chaurasia.
According to police, the complainant approached the station and lodged an FIR against the Delhi-based woman who allegedly forced him into marriage.
During questioning, the constable stated that he first came into contact with the woman through her husband while being posted in Ghaziabad. Over time, they began speaking regularly over the phone, following which he began visiting their residence regularly.
The police said that in 2021, following a dispute, the woman lodged an FIR in Delhi accusing the constable of rape, after which he was arrested and sent to jail. After securing his release, the constable allegedly re-established contact with the woman, who assured him that she would give a statement in his favour and marry him after leaving her husband, provided he converted to Islam. The Delhi Police filed a chargesheet against the constable in the case.
The constable further claimed that during this period, the woman, through her associates, extorted around Rs 17 lakh from him on the pretext of helping him in the case. He alleged that he converted to Islam and, under pressure from the woman, attended religious gatherings on multiple occasions, said the police.
“Despite complying with her demands, the woman neither gave a statement in his favour nor married him, and also failed to return the money,” a police officer said. “Aggrieved by this, the constable approached the police and lodged an FIR against the woman and others.”
The case has been filed on charges of criminal intimidation, Deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs and extortion. The police also invoked the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act against the accused.
The officer added that the role of the woman’s husband in the alleged offences is also being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.
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