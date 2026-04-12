Delhi woman arrested for extorting Rs 17 lakh from UP cop, forcing him to convert under guise of marriage

The constable said that he first came into contact with the woman through her husband while being posted in Ghaziabad (Image generated using AI).

The Baghpat police in Uttar Pradesh Saturday arrested a 30-year-old Delhi-based woman for allegedly pressuring a police constable to convert to Islam and extorting money from him in exchange for giving a statement in his favour in a rape case she filed against him in 2021. The 35-year-old constable, whose wife died some time ago, is currently posted in Baghpat.

The police said the constable alleged that the woman had asked him to convert to Islam, assuring him that she would testify in his favour in the rape case she had filed against him, marry him, and leave her husband.

However, despite his conversion, the woman neither married him nor withdrew from her existing marriage. Instead, she and her associates allegedly continued to extort money from him on the pretext of helping him in the case, with the total amount reaching Rs 17 lakh, the police said.