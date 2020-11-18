UP: Constable among 10 arrested under Cow Slaughter Act, probe ordered against six others

The district police are waiting for the investigation report from their counterparts in Deoria before taking further action against Narain.

A police constable was among 10 people arrested in Deoria district on Monday on charges filed under the Cow Slaughter Act, and the Prevention of Animal Cruelty Act, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused were caught transporting 53 cattle — cows and progeny — in two trucks to Bihar. Constable Deep Narain Paswan was in plainclothes, and sitting in one of the trucks, the police claimed. Narain was posted at the Reserve Police Lines in Ballia.

Ballia Superintendent of Police Devendra Nath suspended the constable for his alleged involvement in the case, said Additional SP Sanjay Kumar Yadav.

The district police are waiting for the investigation report from their counterparts in Deoria before taking further action against Narain.

Before the Reserve Police Lines, Narain was posted at the Ubhaon station in the district and was removed on November 4 after a video in which he was seen beating a woman went viral, added Sanjay Kumar.

On Tuesday, the accused were produced in a local court in Deoria that sent them to judicial custody, said Additional Superintendent of Police, Deoria, Shishya Pal.

He added that the accused were transporting the cattle from Sultanpur to Siwan in Bihar. After being tipped off that the vehicles would pass through Lar road, the police laid a trap in the area. A police team spotted an SUV that tried to flee when officials tried to stop it.

The police chased and caught up with the vehicle in which three people were travelling. Using their information, the police detained the two trucks.

The Station House Officer of Mayil station in Deoria, Shailendra Kumar, said the cattle were sent to a cow shelter, and the trucks and the SUV were seized.

Those smuggling the animals are from Amethi, Jaunpur and Azamgarh districts. Sources said Deep Narain was tasked with helping them take the trucks across the UP border.

The investigators are now trying to find out if the constable was being helped by other police officials in Deoria.

“So far, we have no information that Deep Narain was being helped by any policemen in Deoria. Investigation of the case is still on,” said Pal.

Later in the evening, Superintendent of Police ( Ballia) Shri Pati Mishra sent six police constables to Reserve Police Lines for allegedly failing to perform their duty in connection with Deoria incident.

A probe has also been ordered against them, said Mishra.

Sources said that action was taken after it was found during a preliminary inquiry that the six constables were deployed in the areas from where the two trucks loaded with cattle crossed on Monday.

