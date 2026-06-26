UP Congress sharpens OBC-Dalit pitch, announces to launch ‘Bahujan Vichar’ campaign

State party president Ajay Rai attacked the BJP and the RSS, alleging that public anger was growing over the controversy surrounding offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The issue would have political consequences in the 2027 Assembly elections, he claimed.

Stepping up its social justice campaign ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Congress on Thursday used the birth anniversary of Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj to reiterate Rahul Gandhi’s “Jitni Abadi, Utna Haq” plank, while attacking the BJP over caste census, reservation and alleged concentration of economic power.

At a programme organised by the party’s OBC and SC departments in Lucknow, Congress leaders projected Shahu Maharaj—a pioneer of reservation policies — as the ideological basis for the party’s demand for proportionate representation based on population.

Party’s OBC Department national chairman Anil Jaihind said the party under Mallikarjun Kharge (president), Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was carrying forward Shahu Maharaj’s legacy by demanding representation for all sections in proportion to their population. He said the campaign was aimed at ensuring justice, education and participation for deprived communities.