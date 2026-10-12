Ajay Rai’s supporters clash with women party workers at Cong event to welcome Misra, Masood

Shoes were allegedly hurled, and abuses were exchanged on the premises of the party headquarters in the presence of senior party leaders. (Social Media/ AI Enhanced)

The event to mark Aradhana Misra formally taking charge of the UP unit of the Congress was marred by a clash between supporters of the outgoing state president Ajay Rai and a group of party workers at the Congress headquarters in Lucknow on Sunday.

Shoes were allegedly hurled, and abuses were exchanged on the premises of the party headquarters in the presence of senior party leaders.

The incident took place before Misra and newly appointed working president Imran Masood formally took charge. Party leaders said Misra was not present in the office when the clash broke out.

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According to a senior Congress leader, who was present at the party office when the incident took place, the trouble began when Rai arrived with his supporters. Supporters of Congress corporator Mamta Chaudhary, who is also the president of the Central Zone Mahila Congress, and other party leaders were already present on the office premises. As Rai and his supporters arrived, the office corridors got overcrowded, leading to jostling among the people there. “The situation soon escalated as people started abusing and hurling shoes, leading to a scuffle,” a party leader said.