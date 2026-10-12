Ajay Rai’s supporters clash with women party workers at Cong event to welcome Misra, Masood

The event to mark Aradhana Misra formally taking charge of the UP unit of the Congress was marred by a clash between supporters of the outgoing state president Ajay Rai and a group of party workers at the Congress headquarters in Lucknow on Sunday.
Shoes were allegedly hurled, and abuses were exchanged on the premises of the party headquarters in the presence of senior party leaders.
The incident took place before Misra and newly appointed working president Imran Masood formally took charge. Party leaders said Misra was not present in the office when the clash broke out.
According to a senior Congress leader, who was present at the party office when the incident took place, the trouble began when Rai arrived with his supporters. Supporters of Congress corporator Mamta Chaudhary, who is also the president of the Central Zone Mahila Congress, and other party leaders were already present on the office premises. As Rai and his supporters arrived, the office corridors got overcrowded, leading to jostling among the people there. “The situation soon escalated as people started abusing and hurling shoes, leading to a scuffle,” a party leader said.
Misra and other senior leaders later intervened to pacify the workers, following which the charge-taking ceremony was concluded.
Later, speaking to the media, Mamta Chaudhary alleged that women workers accompanying her had been manhandled by Rai’s supporters as they tried to push their way into the party office amid the crowd. She said none of the women workers had made any comments or used abusive language. However, she alleged that some of Rai’s supporters not only abused the women workers but also slapped them and hurled shoes at them.
Videos of the altercation surfaced on social media.
Rai, who left the party office after the event, said he expected the party leadership to take action against those who had shown disrespect to senior leaders. Ajay Rai could not be contacted for a comment on the allegations.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
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