UP: Congress grooms its young leaders to strengthen base

MLA Aditi Singh has been made the general secretary of All India Mahila Congress MLA Aditi Singh has been made the general secretary of All India Mahila Congress

In order to strengthen party base in the state, the Congress here has started giving significant responsibilities to young faces in the organisation. After selecting Keshav Chandra Yadav from Deoria district as the president of National Youth Congress and bringing in other young leaders in the state media team earlier this year, the party leadership on Thursday appointed 32-year-old Aditi Singh, a Congress MLA from Rae Bareli Sadar, as general secretary of All India Mahila Congress.

Aditi is the daughter of local muscleman and five-time MLA from the same seat, Akhilesh Singh. “I feel lucky to have been given the opportunity. Even as an MLA, I used to raise issues of women and children, and now I have got a bigger platform. I am ready to learn from the party veterans,” said Aditi.

The party is still in the process of finalising its state executive committee, which is likely to see more young faces. The recently announced media team saw prominence of young faces, including 32-year-old Tanuj Punia, the son of retired bureaucrat and former Congress MP, PL Punia, as well as 37-year-old Saif Ali Naqvi, the son of former party MP, Zafar Ali Naqvi.

Other young faces in the team included party leader Jeeshan Haider, former Youth Congress leader Anshu Awasthi as well as corporator Mukesh Singh Chauhan.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Congress State president Raj Babbar, said, “We are definitely trying to create a balance by inducting new people while at the same time giving prominence to the experienced. Fresh faces will bring a positive change and Rahul ji is carefully selecting people for the roles. It is a good sign.”

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App