UP: Colleges reopen, few turn up on Day 1

Students at National PG College in Lucknow on Monday. (Vishal Srivastav)

Almost eight months after colleges and universities were shut down due to the Covid pandemic, they reopened in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. The higher educational institutions were allowed to reopen with 50 per cent attendance of students on the basis of rosters prepared by university and college authorities.

An official in the Higher Education department said that around 38 per cent students attended classes in universities and colleges across the state on Monday.

“Students seemed to be happy to be back to their universities and colleges and meet their peers. The teaching staff was also happy. However, there was caution among the students because of the surge in coronavirus cases. Some colleges saw a good turnout, while in others, the turnout was not so good,” said the official.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.