UP government orders crackdown on unregistered coaching centres; safety audit ordered for all institutes

The Uttar Pradesh government has directed action against unregistered coaching institutes and ordered safety audits of all registered centres across the state. (File)

The Uttar Pradesh government has directed the district administrations across the state to launch a special drive against unregistered coaching institutes and conduct safety audits of all registered centres, amid a renewed focus on student safety and regulatory compliance.

Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay on Tuesday said all district magistrates have been instructed to carry out a comprehensive survey of coaching institutes operating in their districts and prepare a detailed list of such establishments.

According to the directions issued by the Higher Education Department, coaching centres operating without registration under the Uttar Pradesh Coaching Regulation Act, 2002, will face action as per the provisions of the law.