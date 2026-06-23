UP government orders crackdown on unregistered coaching centres; safety audit ordered for all institutes

The Uttar Pradesh government has directed the district administrations across the state to launch a special drive against unregistered coaching institutes and conduct safety audits of all registered centres, amid a renewed focus on student safety and regulatory compliance.
Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay on Tuesday said all district magistrates have been instructed to carry out a comprehensive survey of coaching institutes operating in their districts and prepare a detailed list of such establishments.
According to the directions issued by the Higher Education Department, coaching centres operating without registration under the Uttar Pradesh Coaching Regulation Act, 2002, will face action as per the provisions of the law.
The government has also ordered inspections of registered coaching institutes to assess compliance with safety and infrastructure norms. The inspections will cover building safety, fire-fighting arrangements, electrical safety and other essential facilities available for students.
“Students’ safety and quality education cannot be compromised. The government is committed to ensuring discipline, transparency and accountability in the education sector,” Upadhyay said.
The minister said the state government is working to “create a safe, organised and reliable educational environment” for students preparing for higher education and competitive examinations. The interests of students and parents remain the government’s priority and all coaching institutions must adhere to the prescribed standards, he added.
Officials said the exercise will involve coordination among multiple departments to ensure effective implementation of the regulations.
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A formal communication in this regard was issued by Special Secretary (Higher Education) Nidhi Srivastava directing the DMs to identify coaching institutes operating without registration and ensure compliance with the provisions of the Act.
The letter states that regular inspections of registered institutes will be conducted to verify students’ safety measures, basic infrastructure and administrative arrangements, as part of the state’s effort to strengthen oversight of the rapidly expanding coaching sector.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity.
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