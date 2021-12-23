Review Meet: UP CM tells officials to make plan for drone manufacturing units

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday said that it is planning to set up drone manufacturing units in the state to make the best use of drones in agriculture, disaster management, health, maintenance of law and order, among others.

At a high-level review meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed the Infrastructure and Industrial Development Department to take necessary action for setting up drone manufacturing units in the state.

“Considering the importance of drones in various fields, including disaster relief, agriculture, maintenance of law and order, a concrete action plan should be prepared to establish a drone manufacturing unit in the state,” the CM was quoted as saying by the government.

The CM also directed the state Home Department to prepare a manual for drone usage on the lines of the Union Civil Aviation Ministry’s policy, saying that at present, there are no clear rules for flying drones in the state.

“The manual should have clear provisions regarding the issuance of a drone airworthiness certificate, maintenance certificate, acceptance of existing drones, operator permits, student remote pilot license, remote pilot instructor authorisation, etc to the drone users,” the CM was quoted as saying.

“Drones due to their accessibility, ease of use, can make a significant contribution to employment and economic development in remote and inaccessible areas. Also, there is also huge employment potential in the field of drone manufacturing. Many companies want to set up their units in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

The CM asked the officials to approach other investors, and suggested that the Defence Corridor can be a useful area for this industry, the government said. He also directed officials to start diploma/certificate courses for training drone technology in ITIs and polytechnic institutes. “If necessary, the help of IIT-Kanpur should be taken,” the CM added.