UP CM Yogi Adityanath says no riots, brought down crime rate

A day before filing nomination from Gorakhpur Urban seat, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday presented a “report card” listing “the achievements” of his government in the past five years and said that no communal riots took place during his term.

Adityanath also accused the previous governments of Samajwadi Party and BSP of indulging in favouritism in the name of development.

Presenting the report card at state BJP headquarters here in presence of Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma and Union minister Anurag Thakur, Adityanath cited figures from the National Crime Records Bureau to claim that the crime graph in the state came down in his tenure.

“In the BSP regime (2007-2012), there were 364 incidents of riots. More than 700 riots were recorded in the previous SP regime (2012-17). Since 2017, no riots or terrorist activities have taken place in the state. Yet, the government isn’t quiet. We are building an Anti-Terrorism Squad Centre at sensitive places in view of national security,” he said, adding that improved law and order has made the state a preferred destination for investors.

Adityanath also accused the previous SP, BSP governments of failing to undertake police reforms and its modernisation and alleged that the two parties wanted to use the police department as their “personal tool”.