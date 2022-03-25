UP CM Yogi Adityanath Swearing-in Ceremony Live: PM Modi, Amit Shah, political bigwigs to attend

Yogi Adityanath handing over a letter to stake claim for the formation of government in Uttar Pradesh to Governor Anandiben Patel in Lucknow. (Express Photo)

Yogi Adityanath Swearing In Ceremony Live Updates, UP CM Yogi Cabinet 2.0 Live: Unanimously elected as the leader of the Uttar Pradesh BJP legislature party in a meeting in Lucknow, Yogi Adityanath is all set to take the oath as UP chief minister for a second term. The deputy CM(s) are yet to be announced.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, along with other senior BJP leaders including CMs from other states, and dignitaries from across different fields, will be attending the swearing-in ceremony at Lucknow’s Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday. According to news agency PTI, though invites were extended to the state’s Opposition leaders, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary said they won’t attend the event.

Over 50 seers from Ayodhya, Mathura and Varanasi, as well as members of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, have also been invited. Yoga guru Ramdev, ‘The Kashmir Files’ director Vivek Agnihotri and actor Anupam Kher are on the list as well, PTI reported.

Adityanath scripted history in the Assembly polls, becoming the first CM to return to power in the state after completing a five-year term. And the BJP became the first party to retain power in UP since 1985. On Thursday, the BJP legislature party meeting, which confirmed Adityanath’s appointment, was also attended by newly elected legislators of the party’s two allies — Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Nishad Party.