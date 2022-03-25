scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, March 25, 2022
Must Read
Live now

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Swearing-in Ceremony Live: PM Modi, Amit Shah, political bigwigs to attend

Yogi Adityanath Swearing-in Ceremony Live News, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Oath Taking Ceremony Live Updates: Yoga guru Ramdev, 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri and actor Anupam Kher have also been invited to the event.

By: Express Web Desk | Lucknow |
Updated: March 25, 2022 12:10:58 pm
Yogi Adityanath handing over a letter to stake claim for the formation of government in Uttar Pradesh to Governor Anandiben Patel in Lucknow. (Express Photo)

Yogi Adityanath Swearing In Ceremony Live Updates, UP CM Yogi Cabinet 2.0 Live: Unanimously elected as the leader of the Uttar Pradesh BJP legislature party in a meeting in Lucknow, Yogi Adityanath is all set to take the oath as UP chief minister for a second term. The deputy CM(s) are yet to be announced.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, along with other senior BJP leaders including CMs from other states, and dignitaries from across different fields, will be attending the swearing-in ceremony at Lucknow’s Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday. According to news agency PTI, though invites were extended to the state’s Opposition leaders, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary said they won’t attend the event.

Over 50 seers from Ayodhya, Mathura and Varanasi, as well as members of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, have also been invited. Yoga guru Ramdev, ‘The Kashmir Files’ director Vivek Agnihotri and actor Anupam Kher are on the list as well, PTI reported.

Adityanath scripted history in the Assembly polls, becoming the first CM to return to power in the state after completing a five-year term. And the BJP became the first party to retain power in UP since 1985. On Thursday, the BJP legislature party meeting, which confirmed Adityanath’s appointment, was also attended by newly elected legislators of the party’s two allies — Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Nishad Party.

Live Blog

Yogi Adityanath Oath Ceremony Live, Uttar Pradesh (UP) CM Yogi Adityanath Swearing In Ceremony Live: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh to attend; SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, RLD's Jayant Chaudhary refuse invitation; Names of Deputy CMs yet to be announced

12:10 (IST)25 Mar 2022
Yogi Adityanath to be sworn in as Uttar Pradesh CM today

Yogi Adityanath will take oath as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh at 4 pm today at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Political bigwigs, from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to CMs of other states, are set to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates!

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Yogi Adityanath at BJP's newly-elected MLAs meeting at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow on Thursday. (Express Photo)

Yogi Adityanath was on Thursday unanimously elected as the leader of the Uttar Pradesh BJP legislature party in a meeting in Lucknow, paving the way for taking oath as UP chief minister for a second term.

Adityanath later met Governor Anandiben Patel and staked claim to form the next government in the state. The BJP legislature party meeting was held under the supervision of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and national vice-president Raghubar Das, who were appointed as the party’s central observers.

Though the meeting was for the BJP legislature group, newly elected legislators of the party’s two allies — Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Nishad Party — also attended it. Former deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma were present on the stage with Shah, Adityanath, party’s state in-charge Radha Mohan Singh and assembly election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan. In his speech, Shah addressed Maurya and Sharma as “poorva upmukhyamantri (former deputy CMs)”. Sources said during the hour-long meeting, only the formal process of electing Adityanath as the leader of the legislature party was executed.

Shah credited both ‘Modi ji’ and ‘Yogi ji’ for the saffron party’s victory in the just-concluded Assembly elections. Referring to PM Narendra Modi as “a hardworking party worker”, Shah told the newly-elected MLAs, “If you have to name one party worker who worked most diligently in the UP Assembly elections, then it would be PM Modi.”

Also Read: In Opinion | Coomi Kapoor writes: Inside Track -- Who held the reins?

Yogi Adityanath, 21st UP chief minister and five-time Gorakhpur MP

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd