UP CM Yogi Adityanath suspends SDM accused of killing Lalganj tehsil clerk

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath suspended a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), who was among four persons booked on charges of murder of a 57-year-old tehsil clerk (naib nazir), on Monday.

Gyanendra Singh was the sub-divisional magistrate of Lalganj in Pratapgarh.

The CM’s office, in a tweet in Hindi, informed that the SDM of Lalganj was suspended after it came to light that a complaint had been registered against him in connection with the death of Sunil Kumar Sharma.

Pratapgarh was the first posting of Singh, the 2017-batch PCS officer.

The victim’s family alleged that Sharma succumbed to his injuries after he was severely beaten up by Gyanendra and a few others on March 30, the police said. The post-mortem report concluded “septicaemic shock due to ante mortem lung infection” as the cause of Sharma’s death, they added.

No one has been arrested in the case so far.

The DM has, however, sent a report to the state government with the details of the incident. On Saturday, District Magistrate Dr Nitin Bansal removed Gyanendra Singh from his post and attached him with the collectorate office.

Earlier, the victim’s son Sudhir Sharma had lodged a complaint that the SDM and a few home guards had visited the victim’s official residence at the Lalganj tehsil office campus on March 30 and thrashed him with sticks over a dispute, the police informed.

The victim was rushed to a community health centre but was referred to the district hospital as he was in a serious condition. It is there that Sharma passed away, his son said.

The DM said that on March 31, the victim had lodged a complaint about the matter and demanded action against the SDM. Following the complaint, Sharma’s medical examination was conducted and the chief revenue officer was asked to conduct an inquiry into the matter.