UP CM Yogi Adityanath orders setting up of 10 oxygen plants, says no shortage of drugs

Amid reports of shortages of oxygen cylinder and black marketing of medicines like Remdesivir, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday instructed officials to set up 10 oxygen plants in the state. He has also directed the Health Minister and Additional Chief Secretary (Health) to identify locations to set up such plants and start the construction work immediately.

Ahead of the Sunday curfew, the CM directed officials to ensure the availability of oxygen for the next 36 hours in all hospitals of the state. The CM also instructed DG (Medical Education) to provide oxygen cylinders to the institutions where there are no ICU beds due to lack of oxygen.

He also assured people that there was no shortage of any essential medicines in the state, including Remdesivir.

A 24×7 control room has been made active for this purpose where officials will review the availability of the stock on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, HAL in collaboration with the UP government will be setting up a new Covid hospital equipped with all the facilities at Awadh Shilgram in Lucknow. On Friday, the government had announced three new dedicated Covid hospitals in Lucknow with a total of 2,100 beds’ capacity.

Adityanath also directed officials to equip government hospitals, medical colleges and institutes with new machines on an urgent basis.

According to a statement issued by the state government, Rs 4.16 crore has been released to the dedicated Covid Hospital of Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow, Motilal Nehru Medical College Prayagraj and BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur.

The funds will be to strengthen medical resources including procurement of BIPAP machines, defibrillators, multipara monitors, tabletop pulse oximeters, ABG machines, ECG monitors and suction machines.

An amount of Rs 1.59 crore has been released to the RML Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow for the treatment of Covid patients. “This will ensure additional availability of 40 BIPAP machines,” a government official said.

Similarly, Rs 1.30 crore have been released to Motilal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj to purchase 100 para monitors, two ABG machines, five ECG monitors, two defibrillators and nine suction machines.

For the dedicated Covid Hospital of BRD Medical College, the state government has released more than Rs 1.27 crore, out of which Rs 77.50 lakh for 50 multipara monitor and Rs 49.50 lakh for the purchase of 50 tabletop pulse oximeters.

To bring down the transmission level in rural areas, the government on Saturday said that a rigorous cleanliness campaign is being carried out in all the villages of 75 districts in the state.

Under the special sanitation drive, cleaning, sanitisation and fogging are being carried out across all the 58,194 gram panchayats of the state, the government said.

“More than 76,000 personnel have been engaged in this special campaign under the supervision of the Department of Rural Development. During this time the villagers are also being made aware of cleanliness,” an official said.

In a letter sent to all DMs, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi has asked the officials to request district court judges to hear the cases of imprisoned inmates in different prisons only by video-conferencing. In addition to that widespread testing is asked to be conducted at all makeshift prisons in the state.