UP CM Yogi Adityanath: Past govts spent money on kabristan, we develop religious places

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday claimed that while the previous state governments spent their money on burial grounds the BJP government works on developing religious spots, which boosts tourism and also generates employment.

Adityanath made the “kabristan” (graveyards) jibe at the party’s Jan Vishwas Yatra in Maharjganj, where he inaugurated or laid the foundation stones for 77 development projects worth Rs 437 crore.

“The previous governments spent money on ‘kabristans’, our government spends it on beautification of places associated with deities, which are places of faith,” he said.

This helps tourism, generates employment and boosts the economy, he said.

The BJP government will respect faith but run bulldozers on the mafia, he said, referring to people who “encroached on the land of the poor”.

Targeting the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party, he said, “When we take action against the mafia, the SP and BSP feel the pain most.”

Adityanath also referred to the construction of the Ram temple begun in Ayodhya, and the abrogation of Article 370, which gave J&K a special status.

In an apparent reference to police firing at kar sevaks in Ayodhya when the SP was in power, Adityanath said those who open fire at ‘Ram bhakts’ would have never constructed the temple.