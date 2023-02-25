‘Mafia ko mitti me mila denge’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath hits back at SP over killing of BSP MLA murder witness

As the Opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) raised the murder of the prime witness in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case in the Vidhan Sabha on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that his government will destroy “mafias and criminals” like former MP Atiq Ahmed, the main accused in the 2005 case.

“Iss House mein keh raha hoon. Iss mafia ko mitti me mila denge (I am saying it in this House, I will destroy this criminal),” the chief minister said in reference to Ahmed. “Jitney mafias hain unko mitti me milane ka kaam karenge (I will destroy all the mafias),” he added.

On Friday evening, a dozen men shot dead lawyer Umesh Pal, the prime witness in the Raju Pal murder case, at his residence in Prayagraj’s Sulem Sarai area under Dhumanganj police station. Umesh was allegedly abducted by gangster-turned-politician Ahmed’s henchmen and threatened not to give a statement in the case.

As the Assembly resumed Saturday morning for a debate on Governor Anandiben Patel’s address, SP members raised the Prayagraj incident. In response, CM Adityanath questioned, “Who sheltered these mafias and criminals? You will first shelter criminals and garland them. And later you will make drama and make allegations on others,”

Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav reacted to the chief minister’s remark and said, “In my party? Tell which party is he (criminal) a member of. Since you have a friendship with Bahujan Samaj Party, you are not taking the name of BSP.”

CM Adityanath replied saying that Ahmed, against whom the victim’s family had lodged an FIR, was a “mafia nourished by Samajwadi Party”. It was the BJP government that took action against him (“uski qamar todne ka kaam kiya hai”), he added.

The chief minister CM also said that the criminal who carried out the act (referring to the Prayagraj incident) was out of UP and was repeatedly elected MLA and MP with SP’s support.

“I repeat, whomever the mafia will be, the government has a policy of zero tolerance and our government will work to destroy those criminals,” he further added.

Akhilesh Yadav objected to the CM’s “mitti me mila denge” remark and demanded a debate on the law and order situation in the state.