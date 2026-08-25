Yogi makes youth outreach, announces 1 lakh govt jobs in 6 months

In an apparent attempt to reach out to the youth in the wake of the protests over alleged paper leaks in various states, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced the state government will hand over appointment letters for government jobs to 1 lakh young candidates in the next six months.

Addressing a gathering at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan after handing over appointment letters to 3,446 newly selected technical assistants (Group-C) in the Agriculture Department and 126 mandi secretaries selected by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) under the Mission Rozgar, the CM claimed to have provided government jobs to more than 9.30 lakh youth in the last 9 years in a “transparent manner and without any kind of discrimination”.

Also, seeking to allay fears of a sugar crisis amid rising prices of the commodity, the CM said there was no shortage of sugar in UP as the state already has supplies for seven months.

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The state’s commissions and boards, he claimed, were successfully giving appointment letters to eligible candidates according to merit, without any discrimination and by following reservation rules through a transparent process.

“If the government is ensuring transparent appointments, then you too should benefit the state, the future generation and the country. Performing one’s duty honestly is the maxim of ‘Nation First’,” he told the newly selected candidates.

Assuring officials of the commissions and boards that there was no government interference in their work, Adityanath said, “If we have given you independence, then ensure exam results on time. After the requisition is sent, it should not take more than six months for the results to come. Issue advertisements within a month and conduct the examinations in the next two months. Make the process smooth and simple, so that the youth can make use of their energy. When we move forward taking the energy of the youth along, results can be achieved.”

More than 9.30 lakh candidates have been given appointment letters in the last 9 years and no one can raise a question on the selection process, he asserted.

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Targeting Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and his family, the CM said “Before 2017, as soon as an advertisement was issued, the uncle-nephew duo and the Mahabharata family would set out for extortion. The youth would wander around, but the results would not come. Ultimately, the courts had to issue stay orders. Time of youngsters used to be wasted in this. People used to consider those who did not get jobs as good for nothing. But the fault was not of the youth but it was of the politicians sitting in government and the dishonest people occupying positions in commissions and boards.”

“Our government had said we would break the backbone of the cheating mafia and also expose their ringleaders. We got the properties of the mafia seized,” the CM said.

Referring to “poor conditions” of the UP Board examinations before 2017 when three months used to be spent on examinations and three on declaring results, Adityanath remarked, “Then the admission process continued for the next three months amid festivals. The children would not even get three months for studies. The then SP government was the enemy of the youth as it used to facilitate cheating.”

“After becoming CM in 2017, I told officials of the Secondary Education Board to conduct the examination and declare the results within a month. When I received a negative response, I told them to quit. Today, the examination of 5.6 million UP Board candidates is conducted in 14 days and the results are announced in the next 14 days. Earlier, the examination that started in February continued until June,” he added.

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On a Japanese delegation’s visit to the state for the UP-Japan Investment Meet 2026, the CM said that a contingent of 240 members came to India for the first time.

“They want to give jobs to the youth of UP in Japan. Germany and Israel are also offering jobs to the youth of UP. Nearly 5,000 youth from UP went to Israel, where they are receiving a Rs 1.5 lakh salary. They are now sending money home. Arrangements for their accommodation and food are also being taken care of. Even when Israel was at war, the youth of UP were working there,” he said.

Dismissing claims of sugar shortage, the CM said, “There is no shortage of sugar in UP. The total monthly consumption of sugar in the state is 4 lakh tonnes, and we have 28 lakh tonnes of sugar available. When sugar mills start from October 15, another 90 lakh tonnes of sugar will be produced.”

“Before 2017, there were outstanding dues of sugarcane farmers from sugar mills since 2009. Between 2007 and 2017, the SP-BSP governments closed 29 sugar mills and sold 21 at throwaway prices. A sugar mill in Gorakhpur division was sold for merely Rs 3 crore, whereas its scrap alone would sell for Rs 10 crore. The value of that land today is Rs 1,000 crore. As an MP, I staged an agitation and did not allow the mafia to have its way. The governments of the time used to close sugar mills. But today, 122 mills are operational in the state,” he further claimed.