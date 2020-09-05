UP: CM turns focus to Chitrakoot tourism

Emphasising the importance of converting Bundelkhand to a hub of development and tourism, Adityanath said, “The days when Chitrakoot and Banda districts were infested by dacoits are gone.” (File)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday reviewed projects and development schemes worth Rs 50 crore in the Chitrakoot division, which consists of the districts of Banda, Chitrakoot, Hamirpur and Mahoba.

At a meeting attended by district officials and public representatives, the CM said a network of rivers and ponds in the Bundelkhand region needs to be preserved and revived. “Bundelkhand has immense tourism potential that needs to be explored fully,” Adityanath added.

Emphasising the importance of converting Bundelkhand to a hub of development and tourism, Adityanath said, “The days when Chitrakoot and Banda districts were infested by dacoits are gone.”

He pointed out that Chitrakoot was one of the six nodes on the Defence Corridor, and added that “it will be converted into a gateway of development in the near future”. The Bundelkhand Expressway, which is under construction, starts from Chitrakoot, Adityanath said, instructing officials to fast-track development work. Land acquisition for development projects must be completed at the earliest, he added.

The CM said pending acquisition of 50 hectares of land must be completed by October 2021. The district magistrates of Chitrakoot and Hamirpur briefed Adityanath about the progress of the Defence Corridor. “The officers and people’s representatives should submit proposals for new schemes to the government,” he added.

Adityanath directed officials to prepare an action plan to link Rajapur town in Chitrakoot district, which is the birthplace of poet Goswami Tulsidas, and Lalapur, which devotees believe is the place where Maharishi Balmiki died.

The CM also directed officials to ensure that a 300-bed divisional multi-district hospital in Banda is completed at the earliest. “The Kulpahad Sprinkler Project under Bundelkhand package, a farmers’ welfare project, should be completed latest by March 2021,” he told them.

Adityanath said district hospitals in Mahoba and Hamirpur should be upgraded using funds at the disposal of the district administrations. The CM told officials to build a Covid-19 hospital in Hamirpur. Adityanath asked officials to prepare an extensive action plan for the digging and revival of ponds through convergence under Atal Bhoojal Yojana. The CM approved a proposal for a bridge on the Betwa river.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.