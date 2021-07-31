UP: CM transfers Rs 88.66 crore to women SHGs, lauds their work during pandemic

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath transferred Rs 88.66 crore online to women self-help groups (SHGs) on Friday.

A spokesperson for the government said that with “an aim to alleviate rural poverty and create more sustainable livelihood opportunities for rural women, the CM disbursed a Revolving Fund of Rs 15,000 per group to around 40,000 SHGs in the state through online transfer. CM transfers Rs 88.66 crore to women SHGs, lauds their work during pandemic

“Along with this, the Community Investment Fund of Rs 1.10 lakh per group was provided to 2,606 groups in total. A total of Rs 88.66 crore has been transferred online,” the spokesperson said.

At an event to facilitate the transfer on Friday, Adityanath said that “empowered women in Uttar Pradesh are setting new examples and becoming partners in the creation of a strong society”. The CM made this remark while interacting with members of the women SHGs through video conferencing.

“You have set a new example by helping your husband complete his education while earning for the family. You have busted the myth that men are stronger. This is the strength of women self-help groups,” the CM said as he congratulated Shalini Devi from Paraunkh village in Kanpur Dehat, who has been taking care of community toilets built by the department of Panchayati Raj for a monthly pay of Rs 6,000.

At the virtual programme held at the CM’s official residence, Adityanath transferred money from revolving funds and Community Investment Fund (CIF) to SHGs under the Uttar Pradesh Rural Livelihood Mission.

The CM spoke to members of six women self-help groups, enquiring about the various activities being undertaken by them under the State Rural Livelihood Mission (SRLM) and how they have impacted their lives. The members taking part in the interactive session were Santosh from Rawal Bangar village in Mathura, Preeti Devi from Khakunda, Shalini Devi, Binnu Devi from Ronija in Jhansi and Savitri Devi from Sarvat, Muzaffarnagar.

The spokesperson added for production and supply of nutritious supplements, the chief minister also provided Rs 45.60 lakh per group to the women of Fatehpur and Unnao under ‘Ekikrat Bal Vikas Sewa’ (Integrated Child Development Service).

The CM said, “I am sure the efforts of the state government will prove helpful in providing employment in rural areas.”

“For the last one-and-a-half years, the whole country and the world have been battling the coronavirus pandemic. In these Covid times, all the self-help groups associated with the State Rural Livelihood Mission, across 826 development blocks of 75 districts, have made their presence felt. They have increased their income by manufacturing masks and PPT kits during the pandemic. Work has been done to connect 52 lakh families to self-help groups through the State Rural Livelihood Mission.” he added.