UP CM to launch financial scheme for children of labourers today

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh government is preparing to launch a scheme for children of labourers in the state, under which the children would be given financial assistance monthly to stop them from working as child labourers and instead focus on studies.

The scheme, Bal Shramik Vidya Yojna, will be rolled out on June 12 to mark World Day Against Child Labour.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would launch the scheme on Friday by sending funds to around 2,000 people.

While the government did not specify the amount, sources said it would be between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000, which would be given on a monthly basis to the children through the labour department.

According to sources, while there would be conditional cash transfer for child labourers,a higher amount would be set for girls to aid their studies and to keep them away from work.

“While applications would be invited online for the scheme later, the task of identification of such children has now been given to the labour department, which will manage the scheme and beneficiaries,” Awasthi told The Indian Express.

Uttar Pradesh is reportedly among states with a high number of child labour-related cases. Thus, the government has decided that cash transfer under the new schem would be conditional – given only when set conditions are met.

With the state government having set a target to roll out phase-wise employment programme for labourers in the state by June 15, divisional commissioners have been asked to review the development work in the districts to check progress made until the lockdown and how much work is remaining in each district. District magistrates will then be directed to prepare a plan to get these works completed on priority basis, sources said.

The CM also directed that development schemes of the Centre and the state government should be implemented, saying on one hand, this would provide employment to the labourers and workers, and on the other, it would help in ‘navnirman’ of Uttar Pradesh.

