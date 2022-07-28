scorecardresearch
UP CM reviews healthcare:10 hospital beds to be set aside for monkeypox

Suspected monkeypox case in Noida turns out negative in test, says official

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
July 28, 2022 3:30:32 am
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to create awareness about monkeypox and keep a minimum of 10 beds reserved in Covid hospitals for suspected patients of the viral disease.

At a review meeting with senior officials to discuss the control of monkeypox and Covid-19 in the state, the CM told them to be on alert and spread awareness of symptoms, treatment and prevention of the disease as per the guidelines of WHO and the Central government.

Till now, India has recorded four monkeypox cases — three in Kerala and one in Delhi.

A suspected case of monkeypox was reported in Noida on Wednesday, but the test was negative. A 47-year-old woman schoolteacher had approached the health department on Tuesday with fever, body ache and rashes – symptoms similar to those exhibited by monkeypox patients. Noida Chief Medical Officer Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma said, “The lab report of the suspected case reported yesterday is negative for monkeypox.”

Meanwhile, Adityanath directed officials to establish containment zones for pigs to check the spread of African swine flu among animals.

“In the recent past, reports of pigs dying due to the African swine flu infection have been received. A containment zone system should be implemented to check the infection’s spread. The dead pigs should be disposed of as per protocols, and guidelines should be issued for this,” the CM was quoted as saying.

Since pig farms are also a means of livelihood for many people, a proposal should be framed to extend financial help to those who face losses because of the African swine flu, the chief minister instructed.

Meanwhile, a government spokesperson said that vaccinations for Covid touched 34 crore in the state, and people above the age of 15 have received at least one dose of the vaccine. “At least 98 per cent of the adult population of UP has received two doses of the vaccine. So far, 55 lakh people in the state have taken the booster dose,” said the spokesperson.

The CM also directed officials to work towards reaching the goals set for administering the booster dose. “All those who are eligible to get the vaccine must be given the vaccine,” said the chief minister.

A total of 491 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the state on Tuesday.

