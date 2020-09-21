UP CM Review Meeting: Textile park planned for Bareilly

Film director Madhur Bhandarkar with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Sunday. (Express photo)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced that a textile park will be set up in Bareilly district.

“The textile industry is most employment-oriented sector after agriculture and work on the textile park will begin soon,” the Chief Minister said during a review meeting in Lucknow.

The Chief Minister reviewed the development projects of Bareilly Division comprising Bareilly, Pilibhit, Badaun and Shahjahanpur districts.

Adityanath also said that the Smart City project for Bareilly should be executed in an “expeditious manner” and that it should set an example.

He also asked officials to expedite road projects and asked them to pay special attention to Pilibhit as it is a district bordering Nepal.

He laid stress on expediting projects under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT). Adityanath said that the mission is a top priority for the government, and told officials that “no laxity will be tolerated”.

In a statement, the state government said that there are 14 on-going projects in the division worth over Rs 50 crore.

Adityanath said that construction under PM Awas Yojana, CM Awas Yojana and under Swachhta Mission should be geo-tagged. The CM instructed officials to make efforts to collect more revenue as it is crucial for carrying out development works. “The DMs should review department-wise GST collection every fortnight,” he instructed.

