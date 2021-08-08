UP CM orders filing of FIR after man says police did not register murder complaint

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday “redressed the grievance of a labourer”, who shared his ordeal with him during the “Janta Darshan” and sought his intervention, the state government informed.

Sunder Lal, a native of Chaupariya village of Naimisharnya tehsil in Sitapur, was among 100 people who met the CM during the “Janta Darshan”, which is aimed at redressing the grievances of people.

Lal submitted a complaint to the CM saying his brother was killed by three people on July 4. “We lodged a complaint with the police but it refused to file an FIR in the matter,” the complainant wrote in his letter. He added that his family was receiving constant threats from the accused to withdraw the complaint. On the directions of the CM, an FIR was filed immediately against the three accused persons under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC.

A state spokesperson said the government ordered a probe in the case after the complainant gave his written application to the CM. “CM Yogi Adityanath lost no time in asking the Sitapur SP to investigate and take action against the three accused,” the spokesperson said.