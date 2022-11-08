scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 07, 2022

UP CM orders CBI probe into AYUSH admission scam, 2 officials suspended

The state government also suspended two senior officials of the department – Acting Director (AYUSH) SN Singh, and In-charge Official of Education Directorate (AYUSH) Umakant Yadav.

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Police’s Special Task Force registered an FIR and launched a probe into the “fraudulent admissions” at colleges for Ayurveda and Unani under the AYUSH department in the state through NEET-2021.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday recommended a CBI investigation into the allegations of irregularities in admission to Ayurveda and Unani colleges under the AYUSH Department.

“Action against two other officials – in-charge official Of Unani Directorate Mohammad Wasim and Acting Joint Director (Homeopathy Education Directorate) Vijay Pushkar — is underway,” said a government spokesperson.

Six students were found to have got admission by unfair means.

“The Chief Minister has ordered a CBI investigation into the irregularities. Those officials found to be involved in the case will face action very soon from the government,” a government spokesperson said.

Police registered an FIR against Uptron Powertronics, V3 Soft Solutions Private Limited and its representative Kuldeep Singh and unidentified people after a complaint was lodged by AYUSH Director SN Singh at Lucknow’s Hazratganj police station on Saturday, in which it was alleged that during the online counselling for admissions for NEET 2021-22, some irregularities were found.

The FIR has been lodged under IPC section 120B (conspiracy), 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (fraudulently or dishonestly used as genuine), and Section 66 of the IT Act.

According to officials, a total of 891 first-year students, who took admission at Ayurveda, Unani and Homeopathy colleges in three undergraduate courses, were under the scanner.

“As per our initial information, candidates who did not have total marks above the cut-off also got admission…It is likely that someone from within the AYUSH department may have been involved,” said an STF official.

The STF also said that the details of the candidates in the counselling sheets were apparently changed so that admission could be given to non-deserving candidates in exchange for money. The fraudulent admissions were carried out by changing details in the server of the department, the STF said.

“The details of around 1,181 candidates were altered on the counselling server. Out of this, there were 22 candidates who hadn’t even given NEET 2021. Out of 1,181 candidates; 891 have taken admission to different colleges,” said an official in the AYUSH department.

First published on: 08-11-2022 at 04:44:06 am
