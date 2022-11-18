CM, officials to pitch ‘Brand UP’ at curtain-raiser event on Nov 22

Having tweaked over 20 sectoral policies ahead of the Global Investors Summit, the Uttar Pradesh government is all set to showcase the potential of ‘Brand UP’ by formally launching its ‘Invest UP’ campaign at a curtain-raiser event in New Delhi on November 22, where it will be meeting ambassadors of various countries.

The Uttar Pradesh Government has already sent out invites to embassies, top bosses of public sector undertakings and secretaries of different government departments for the curtain-raiser meet. After the November 22 event, a team of state officials would tour different states and countries to showcase the investment opportunities in the state.

Government sources said that Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, along with his team of senior officials, would personally present the investment opportunities of the state before the ambassadors during the meet.

“The work is in progress and things are being given a final shape. The first curtain-raiser meet has been finalised for November 22 in Delhi. The groundwork has also been done for visits to other places and it would be announced soon formally,” said Arvind Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Industry and Infrastructure Development Department.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet had approved new policies for tourism, solar energy and IT sectors, while introducing more changes in the electronic manufacturing policy.

The state government was slated to start visiting other states and countries by mid-November to showcase Uttar Pradesh’s investment potential. “However, with the notification of local body polls expected anytime, it might be challenging to manage both the visits and as well as electoral responsibilities. Thus, some changes are expected to be made in the earlier schedule of delegations,” said a source.