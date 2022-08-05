scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 04, 2022

UP CM launches 50 infra projects: ‘Azamgarh image has improved’

Yogi says divisive forces had created an identity crisis for the youth of Azamgarh

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
August 5, 2022 3:50:11 am
CM Yogi Adityanath at an event in Azamgarh Thursday.

On his first visit to Azamgarh after the BJP won the Lok Sabha seat in the bypoll, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday announced 50 infrastructure projects, worth Rs 143 crore, for the district and reviewed the ongoing development projects.

Adityanath, who had campaigned for the BJP, on Thursday expressed gratitude to the people of Azamgarh for making the BJP nominee — Dinesh Lal Yadav “Nirahua” — win. “I am here to thank you all for ensuring the victory of your MP (Nirahua). I am indebted to you and I have come here to launch 50 developmental projects for you,” Adityanath said at an event here. “After the election of Nirahua, the identity of Azamgarh has changed. People have developed a good opinion about the district and the honour of Uttar Pradesh has also increased,” he added.

“Divisive forces had created an identity crisis for the youth of Azamgarh. Five years ago, when Azamgarh’s youth used to go out of the state, they were forced to hide their identity. The reason was that if they disclosed their identity, they did not get room to stay in hotels and ‘dharamshalas’, no one was ready to give them room on rent in their localities. Just think what the person who left his place for a job must have felt,” the CM said.

The apparent reference was to the terror tag attached to the district in the past. Some of the accused involved in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts and Delhi’s Batla House encounter hailed from this area. In March, while campaigning for the BJP in the Assembly elections, Adityanath had said that Azamgarh had become a “home of terror and criminals” during the Samajwadi Party government.

“Even when we had no (BJP) MLA from Azamgarh and we lost both Azamgarh and Lalganj Lok Sabha seats, we never let development halt here. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation of Purvanchal Expressway in July 2018 from Azamgarh. Purvanchal Expressway has given pace to the growth of Azamgarh. Now, one can reach Lucknow from here in only two hours and Delhi in seven hours,” CM said, adding that Purvanchal Expressway was going to become the backbone of development in Azamgarh.

The CM also said that he had toured Azamgarh three times during the Covid pandemic and had frequently visited the district when he was an MP from Gorakhpur.

In the Lok Sabha bypoll in June this year, Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav “Nirahua” defeated SP’s Dharmendra Yadav. The seat was held by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. In the Assembly polls in March, the SP won all the 10 Assembly seats in Azamgarh.

Yogi to review law & order of 25 districts

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday reviewed the law and order situation of the Azamgarh division. He had held a similar review meeting of the Gorakhpur division on Wednesday.

Sources said the CM has planned to review progress of development works and law and order of at least 25 districts during his visits to divisional headquarters in the coming days. Out of the remaining 50 districts of the state, CM has assigned 25 districts each to both the deputy chief ministers – Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, an official in the government said. The CM has also assigned districts to Cabinet ministers for field visits and review meetings.

