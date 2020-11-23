UP CM gifts cows to 11 families with malnourished kids

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday gifted cows to 11 families in Mirzapur who have malnourished children.

The Chief Minister, who offered puja to the cows at a cow shelter on the occasion of Gopashthmi, said, “There are more than 5 lakh cows in various cow shelters at present, and more than 65,000 cows have already been given to farmers. The festival of Gopashtami has served as an inspiration to all of us towards our responsibility towards cows.”

A state government spokesperson said giving cows to the families would serve the dual purpose of preserving cows as well as providing nourishment to under-nourished children.

“In the Sahbhagita Yojana (co-participation scheme) , the UP government gives Rs 900 every month to the people taking care of cows. As many as 66,257 cows have been given to people under the scheme, out of which 1,071 cows were distributed among 10,69 families of malnourished children,” said the spokesperson.

Speaking at an event held in a cow shelter in Mirzapur, the CM said, “The scheme is a part of the process of brightening the future of the society as well as the nation. We have made an arrangement that all the destitute cows will be brought to the cow shelters and if any farmer is willing to keep the cow, they will be given Rs 900 per month for maintenance. The system will also be reviewed every month.”

The CM said women in rural areas working for Self-Help Groups and voluntary organisations have done remarkable work in making school uniforms and distributing ration and nutritious food under various government schemes. “The government is committed to make women self-reliant because women empowerment is absolutely necessary to bring about positive change in society,” he added.

Later, the Chief Minister also offered prayers at the Vindhyavasini temple.

