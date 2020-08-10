UP: CM directs officials to take special steps in 7 districts with over 40% active cases

Prasad said 99,869 people were tested on Saturday. “The total number of tests done till now is 31.18 lakh,” he said. (Representational) Prasad said 99,869 people were tested on Saturday. “The total number of tests done till now is 31.18 lakh,” he said. (Representational)

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad on Sunday said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had instructed officials to take special steps in Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Prayagraj, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Jhansi and Varanasi. The seven districts account for around 40 per cent (19,141) of the total active cases.

“The CM has also instructed officials to ensure that a level-3 hospital is soon built in Saharanpur. In Shamli and Bareilly, the CM has instructed officials to ensure that a dedicated Covid hospital becomes operational soon,” said Prasad.

Prasad said 99,869 people were tested on Saturday. “The total number of tests done till now is 31.18 lakh,” he said.

“Out of the 47,890 active cases, 18,412 people are in home isolation, 1,373 at private hospitals, 155 at semi paid facilities and the rest are being treated at L-1, L2, L3 hospitals across the state,” said Prasad.

