UP CM declares early payday, three-day holiday for Holi for govt staff

The Uttar Pradesh government has declared a three-day holiday for Holi from March 2 to March 4 across state government offices, while issuing detailed directions to ensure timely salary payments to employees.

In an order issued on the instructions of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, departments have been directed to ensure that salaries are disbursed before Holi.

To ensure this, officials said the government has declared February 28 — a Saturday — as a working day to facilitate the completion of financial and administrative formalities and to ensure that salary disbursement to all categories of employees is completed before the festival.

As part of the arrangement, government employees will be given a compensatory holiday on March 3 — and will get a three-day continuous holiday.