UP CM asks block pramukhs to send local development plan for this year

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has written to all 826 block pramukhs of the state, asking them to prepare the kshetra panchayat (local panchayat) development plans this year based on their needs and available resources.

In the letter, the CM said that an amount of Rs 2,500 crore is being provided to the kshetra panchayats every year under the central and state finance commissions and local infrastructure development is carried out using that money.

“Just like village panchayats, this year you have to prepare kshetra panchayat vikas yojna and also make an annual work plan based on the needs and available resources at the kshetra panchayat level. As promised, half of the amount is to be spent on solid and liquid waste management under the water and Clean India mission,” the letter read.

The CM said he hoped that the block pramukhs will help the government take development to the state’s rural reaches through proper use of their financial and human resources.