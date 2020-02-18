CM Arogya Melas: ‘12 lakh treated on three Sundays’

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had launched Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Mela in Chandauli district three weeks ago. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had launched Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Mela in Chandauli district three weeks ago.

A total of 12.1 lakh patients suffering from various ailments have been treated during three Mukhyamantri Arogya Melas organised at every primary health centre (PHC) and urban primary health centre (UPHC) in the state on three successive Sundays starting February 2, according to a press statement by the government.

As many as 32,788 people were referred to higher medical centres for further treatment in the melas conducted by the state government in association with the Indian Medical Association.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had launched Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Mela in Chandauli district three weeks ago. The programme aims to make people aware of the schemes being run by the health department and to provide them with health services in their vicinity along with distributing ‘Golden Health’ cards and other benefits, read the statement.

“In the third mela, as many as 4.54 lakh patients —which include 1.74 lakh men, 2.11 lakh women and 0.69 lakh children — were treated by specialist doctors and paramedics. Also, as many as 12,296 serious patients were referred to bigger hospitals. As many as 35,836 Golden Cards were distributed at the mela. In addition to this, more than 9,000 doctors, 21,095 paramedical staffers and 7,961 Anganwadi workers offered services at the melas organised across the state,” it added.

“In total, 94,460 ‘Golden Health’ cards have been given to beneficiaries during the entire campaign. The Filaria Eradication Programme was also launched in 31 districts by the respective constituency representatives. The CM launched this programme from Badagaon PHC in Varanasi on Sunday,” it read.

